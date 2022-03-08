Former Kingston Elementary PTO Treasurer misappropriated money

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 69 Views

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has determined that the former treasurer of the Kingston Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) misappropriated PTO funds totaling at least $19,363 between October 2014 and August 2018.

The former treasurer made multiple withdrawals of cash from the PTO bank account. When questioned about the withdrawals, he said he did not have any documentation to support how he used the money. Therefore, investigators could not determine if the cash was used for the benefit of the PTO or for personal purposes.

Additionally, the former treasurer used the PTO’s debit card and checks to make $46,976.48 in questionable disbursements. These disbursements were also not supported by itemized receipts, invoices, or other details.

Investigators allowed the former treasurer sufficient time to provide supporting documentation; however, he was either unable or unwilling to provide this information.

The results of this investigation have been communicated to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District.

“School support organizations in Tennessee are required by law to implement controls to safeguard funds and property,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this case, the PTO failed to provide adequate oversight and accountability of PTO funds. At a minimum, the PTO should ensure all invoices for disbursements are obtained and kept on file.”

To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html.  If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at: www.tncot.cc/fraud. Follow us on twitter @TNCOT and Instagram @tncot

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OR Egg Hunt April 9

The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host its annual free Community …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.