Eugene Swann Henry went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2022, surrounded in love by family. He was born in Mountain Home, Arkansas on May 11, 1940. He was a veteran of the US Navy aboard the USS Pivot and USS Ranger. He was a resident of Anderson County since 1973 and a member of Greenway Baptist Church.

Gene was a man of many talents and interests and a great lover of words. He lived a Faith and family-focused life in which he made it a priority to show people his love and dedication. There are many words one could use to describe Gene, but his family sees him as wise, valiant, chivalrous, loyal, studious, resourceful, eloquent, driven, comforting, present, Christ-centered, and thoughtful.

Gene was a strong man, a great father, a loving granddad, and a proud Grandolf the Great.

He is preceded in death by, his father, Paul Henry, mother, Pearl Henry, and daughter, Heather Ellen Henry Mai.

Gene is survived by, children, Edward Mai, Nathaniel Henry, and wife Paula, Shawna Henry, and Shannon Henry; grandchildren, James Mai, Christina Mai, and Sascha Mai, Elizabeth Henry McConnell and husband Houston, Alexander Henry and wife Samantha, and Reyna Henry; great-grandchildren, Owen, Maddox, and Isaac McConnell; cats, Tubey and Bulgey and Judith Henry, mother of his children.

Blessed is the Peace Makers.

The family will receive friends at Greenway Baptist Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 5-7 PM with the service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM for Gene’s interment. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a Scholarship of your choice in honor of Gene. www.holleygamble.com