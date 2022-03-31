Elmer ‘Lynn’ Taylor, 68, passed away peacefully in his home on March 30, 2022.

Lynn was born December 10, 1953, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He grew up in Clinton, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1971. Lynn then attended Tennessee Tech University and later graduated from Roane State Community College. He retired from AT&T in 2007 with 31 years of service. He loved fishing, golfing, Nascar, and The Vols.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Helen Taylor.

Lynn leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Beverly, as well as his son Mark Taylor, wife Laura, and son Eric Taylor, wife Kim. In addition, he has three grandchildren: Emma, Julia, and Kaitlyn Taylor. He is also survived by his sister Janice Taylor Brooks, husband Kent, nieces Kari Guenther and Kristen Hooper, husband Ryan; great-niece Lily Hooper and great-nephew Luke Hooper.

The family will receive friends on April 1, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7 pm with funeral services following. Graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Saturday, April 2, at 11 am. www.holleygamble.com

