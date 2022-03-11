Elizabeth Ann Bailey, age 65, of Clinton

Elizabeth Ann Bailey, age 65, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Elizabeth was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. She dedicated over 40 years of her life to her career at Carlisle Tire in Clinton, TN. Elizabeth was a second-degree black belt in karate, and in her free time, she enjoyed fishing, bird watching, gardening, lighthouses, and animals. Her family and her children were very important to her, and she loved spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Anna Wrasman, and her sister, Ruth Marie Harrison.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Benny Bailey of Clinton, TN; son, Lawrence Wilson (Mae) of Claxton, TN; daughters, Aimee Goodwin (Brian) of Panama City, FL, Megan Bailey (Carlos) of Clinton, TN; brothers, Gene Wrasman (Judy) of Nashville, TN, Bill Wrasman (Debbie) of Cookeville, TN, Don Wrasman (Denise) of Clinton, TN, Bernie Wrasman (Becky) of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 13, 2020, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, 375 N. Main St Clinton, TN, 37716, from 1 pm – 3 pm, with the funeral service to follow. Interment will be on Monday at 11 am on March 14, 2022, at Robbins Cemetery, 1021 Old Dutch Valley Rd, Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary LLC, 375 N Main St, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.