Earnest C. Andrews, age 71 of Powell

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 37 Views

Earnest C. Andrews, age 71 of Powell, passed away on March 6, 2022.

Earnest was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on cars but he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and family the most.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delmas Andrews; his mother, Ruby Andrews; his brothers, Roy Andrews, Dalmas Andrews Jr., Jay Andrews, George Andrews, Clifford Andrews, and Ulysess Andrews.

Survivors include his wife, Rena Andrews; children, Beverly Andrews, Rebecca (Becky) and her husband James Gray; brothers, Floyd Andrews and Kenneth (Kenny) Andrews; sisters, Dorothy Carroll and husband Butch, Helen Qualls and husband James; grandchildren, Joseph (Joe) Gray and Rachel Gray; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A service will begin at 7 pm with Bro. Robbie Underwood officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Andrews family. www.Sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mary Carolyn “Mimi” Beets, 79, of Kingston

Mary Carolyn “Mimi” Beets, 79, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, after an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.