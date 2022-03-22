E. Leroy Foust, age 84, laid down his tools as he completed his last job and moved to his Heavenly home March 20, 2022. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, Corryton, TN. His parents; Oscar M. and Della T. Foust; baby sister, Sarah Ruth, also father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Violet Walters preceded him in death. He served with the U. S. Army. He was an electrician and could be identified by his meticulous attention to detail. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Betty Jo Walters Foust, sisters Martha Ann Brown and Eva Mae Johnson.

A special sister-in-law, Alma Hawkins (Bud), several nephews and nieces. Also, very special in his life was his church family where his love was always shared with a double portion of humor. Leroy treasured the folks he worked for and with over the years. “Angels Unaware” who helped when it was so needed include J. R and Alisha Scott (Haven and Gaige), Ray and Shantel Brown, Joy Davis, Margaret Moore and family, Janice Moody and other longtime friends and neighbors who were there for us day and/or night.

We will forever be grateful to each of you! In lieu of flowers, Leroy would be pleased if you would consider a donation in his memory to Clear Springs Baptist Church, Building Fund, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, Tennessee 37721, or Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203. Friends may visit with his family at Holly Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, Tennessee, Wednesday, March 23rd at 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery, 5928 West Emory Road, Knoxville. Thursday, 24th at 2:00 p.m. for graveside and interment service with Pastor Justin Pratt officiating. www.holleygamble.com