Dragons two wins away from State, can win first Region crown since 2005

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL, BOYS’ REGION SEMIFINALS, TUESDAY 3/1/22

Region 2AAA at Clinton

Clinton 72 Scott 57: Clinton advanced to Thursday’s Region title game with a decisive victory over the Highlanders. The Dragons jumped out to a big early lead, widened the gap, and then withstood a second-half rally by Scott County to clinch their first Region Championship game berth since 2005. Rishon Bright was dynamic at both ends of the floor, dominating the game for stretches, and finished with a team-high 22 points. Jackson Garner added 17 for Clinton (26-4), while Jeremiah Blauvelt hit four three-pointers to account for his 12 points, and Trace Thackerson continued his strong postseason with 10. Trey Morrow led all scorers with 26 points, but it was not enough to keep Scott (25-10) from losing for a third time to the Dragons.

Halls 67 Carter 58: Halls rallied from down double digits in the second half to win going away Tuesday at Clinton and advance to the Region championship game.

REGION CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, THURSDAY 3/3/22

7:00 PM AT THE DON W.LOCKARD GYMNASIUM AT CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL

Halls (20-9) vs. Clinton (26-4)…Pregame coverage on WYSH will begin at 6:45 pm Thursday, followed at 7:00 by the Fox & Farley Full Court Press and full live coverage of all the action.

This will be the fourth time Clinton and Halls have squared off this season, with Clinton having won all three previous meetings against their District foes. Clinton won at Halls in December, 67-49, then beat the Red Devils at Clinton, 64-49, in January, before beating them a third time in the District 4 championship at Anderson County High School last week.

Clinton was last in a Region title game in 2005, falling to Oak Ridge, 84-78, before bowing out in the Sub-State Round at Tennessee High.

Clinton’s last Region championship coincides with its last appearance in the state tournament, which came in 2004. That year, Clinton knocked off Farragut for the Region championship, 76-73, and punched their ticket to State at home against Science Hill.

ELSEWHERE

REGION 2AAAA AT FARRAGUT

Farragut 63 William Blount 50: The game was suspended with 1:38 remaining after a fight broke out between players from both teams.

Bearden 58 Oak Ridge 40: Oak Ridge’s season ends with a record of 24-6.

CHAMPIONSHIP, THURSDAY at 7:00 at FARRAGUT: Bearden vs. Farragut

REGION 2A AT HARRIMAN

Oliver Springs 66 Oakdale 53: Bobcats improve to 19-12, advance to Region final, Sub-State.

Harriman 65 Oneida 48

CHAMPIONSHIP, THURSDAY at 7:00 at HARRIMAN: Oliver Springs vs. Harriman

REGION 1AAA AT GREENEVILLE

Volunteer 68 Unicoi County 66…Greeneville 87 Elizabethton 53.

CHAMPIONSHIP, THURSDAY at 7:00 at GREENEVILLE: Volunteer vs. Greeneville

REGION 1A AT WALTERS STATE CC

Hampton 73 Hancock County 49…North Greene 65 Jellico 64 (Jellico’s season ends with a record of 25-8)