Dragons, Highlanders battle for Region title game berth

Tune in tonight at 7:30 for a special postseason edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press on WYSH as the Clinton Dragons prepare to tangle with the Scott Highlanders in a Region 2AAA semifinal game at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

The winner tonight advances to the Region championship game on Thursday night and next week’s Sub-State round, where they could punch their ticket to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

The 25-4 Dragons, champions of District 4, advanced to tonight’s game with a Saturday beatdown of Seymour, 86-36. In addition to the confidence of homecourt advantage, the Dragons also come in with the confidence that comes with having beaten the Highlanders twice during the regular season.

In the first game, on December 17th at Clinton, the Dragons rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Scott, 51-49, in Clinton. On a snowy night in January, Clinton went to Huntsville and picked up a 73-60 victory.

Scott comes in with a 25-9 record and fresh off a 72-32 quarterfinal win at Gibbs on Saturday.

The first game at the Donnie Dome on Tuesday tips off at 6:00, with 19-9 Halls facing the lone District 3 team left in the bracket, the 15-13 Carter Hornets.

The Dragon/Highlander game tips off 15 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and WYSH’s pregame coverage will start right around 7:30 pm.