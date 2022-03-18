Dragons’ electrifying postseason run ends in state quarterfinals

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

BLUECROSS BOYS’ BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday 3/16/22

3A Quarterfinals…Jackson South Side 52 Clinton 48…The Dragons’ magical season ended where they wanted it to, just not when they wanted it to, as the shots that had fallen all season long simply did not go in. Clinton’s season ended with a record of 28-5 and the school’s fifth appearance at the State Tournament in Murfreesboro.

The game, as disappointing as the result was for the throng of orange-and-black-clad fans who made the three-hour trip to MTSU’s Murphy Center, was worthy of a state quarterfinal, with both teams trading blows until the final seconds.

South Side (24-3) got out to an early lead, but Clinton rallied to tie the game at 16 apiece heading to the second quarter, and both teams seemed to avoid the early-game jitters you so often see in postseason games. In the second quarter, though, the Hawks were able to gain some separation as Clinton’s shots stopped falling, allowing JSS to take a 31-24 lead into the halftime locker room.

South Side extended its lead to as many as eight points in the third quarter before the Dragons did what they have done all season long, and especially this postseason, they fought back and found themselves with a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks’ defense proved to be the difference down the stretch, as they held the prolific Dragons to 4-of-13 shooting in the fourth quarter (including an uncharacteristic 0-of-6 from three-point range) while hitting all four of their field goal attempts in the period. For the game, Clinton was 4-of-18 from distance.

Clinton hung around until the bitter end thanks to their own grit and South Side’s inability to close the game out from the foul line, only hitting three of their nine attempts at the charity stripe in the final quarter. While the referees did Clinton no favors—especially in the second half—the fact that for the first time all season the Dragons were not able to overcome an off shooting night (42.9%).

Clinton was led by Jackson Garner’s 16 points, while Lane Harrison added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots, and Rishon Bright scored 12. They were among eight Dragons seniors who played their final games in orange and black, the others being Tyler Morgan, Hunter Rupert, Dodi Truss, Jeremiah Blauvelt, and Trace Thackerson, as well as student-assistant coach Ethan Letner.

Here are a couple of other statistical nuggets:

JSS outscored Clinton 16-4 in fast break points;

The Hawks shot 22 free throws to Clinton’s 7, although neither team capitalized on their opportunities, with South Side shooting 9-of-22 and Clinton only 2-of-7. The discrepancy was most noticeable in the second half, when JSS shot 19 freebies to Clinton’s three;

South Side’s bench outscored Clinton’s 20-0.

Despite the disappointing loss, it takes absolutely nothing away from what was an absolutely thrilling regular and postseason for the Orange & Black!

REST OF WEDNESDAY SCORES

3A Quarterfinal: Fulton 78 Fayette Ware 57

4A Quarterfinals: Dobyns-Bennett 66 Coffee County 52…Bartlett 64 Beech 59…Bearden 69 Cane Ridge 67…Lebanon 62 Clarksville 57.

THURSDAY

1A Quarterfinals: Hampton 60 West Carroll 56…East Robertson 50 MAHS 49…Clay County 70 North Greene 42…Peabody 63 McKenzie 48.

2A Semifinals: East Nashville 64 Power Center 53…Milan 59 Tyner 41

FRIDAY SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

3A: Greeneville vs. Stone Memorial…Jackson South Side vs. Fulton

4A: Dobyns-Bennett vs. Bartlett…Bearden vs. Lebanon

1A: Hampton vs. East Robertson…Clay County vs. Peabody

Championship games will be contested on Saturday at MTSU. Follow it all at www.tssaasports.com.