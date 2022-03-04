Dragons claim 1st Region crown since 2004, will play at home for a trip to State

The Clinton Dragons claimed their first Region Basketball Championship since 2004 with a gritty 56-47 win at home over District foes the Halls Red Devils.

The homestanding Dragons jumped out to an early nine-point lead but unlike their previous opponents this postseason, the Red Devils responded and flipped the script in the second quarter, taking a 28-23 lead into the halftime locker room. Halls was able to get back into the game in part due to their defense, which swarmed to Clinton’s shooters and timely three-point shooting primarily from Caleb Shaffer and Simon Williams, both of whom hit two triples in the quarter.

The veteran Dragons did not panic, but instead, ratcheted up their own defensive pressure and clamped down on Halls to open the third quarter, which allowed Tournament MVP Rishon Bright to create offense for the Dragons by driving into the lane and looking for outside shooters, or going to the rim and drawing contact. When Trace Thackerson buried a three-pointer to end the third, Clinton had reclaimed its lead, 41-37.

Rishon Bright (left) received his Tournament MVP Award from CHS AD Rob Stacy

Bright and Jackson Garner hit clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off the Red Devils and Clinton claim its first Region title in 18 years, which also happens to be the last time the Dragons made it to the state tournament.

Halls (20-10) was led by Shaffer and Luke Simpson, who both finished with 11 points. Clinton improved to 27-4 as Bright finished with 23 points and Garner 15.

Bright was named Tournament MVP, and Garner was joined on the All-Tournament team by Lane Harrison, Jeremiah Blauvelt, and the hero of the District tournament, Trace Thackerson.

Clinton earned a home game in the Sectional round and will host the Volunteer Falcons from Church Hill Monday night at 7:00 for the right to advance to the State Tournament two weeks from now in Murfreesboro. Volunteer is 23-12 and the teams last faced off in the Land-Air Classic in Greeneville in November of 2008, a game won by Clinton, 74-56.

The 2022 Region 2AAA Boys Basketball Champions are the Clinton Dragons (Photo by Jim Harris)

Volunteer fell to Greeneville, 91-52, in Thursday’s Region 1AAA Championship Game in Greeneville. The Green Devils are 28-6 and will host the Red Devils of Halls Monday night at 7 pm.

ELSEWHERE

Region 2A at Harriman: Harriman 64 Oliver Springs 56…Harriman (17-13) will host Hampton (25-8) Monday in a Sectional Round game…Oliver Springs (19-13) will play at North Greene (30-5) in a Sectional Round game.