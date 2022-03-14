Dragon fans urged to show some love as the boys head to State Tournament

Supporters of the Clinton Dragon boys’ basketball team will be lining Main Street to cheer the boys on as their bus drives through Clinton on the way to the BlueCross Basketball Championship Tournament in Murfreesboro.

Clinton Strong Facebook image

The celebration begins at 11:30 am, according to local education support and online group Clinton Strong, which encourages all Dragons fans to bring posters, Fat Heads of the players if you happen to have those lying around, and anything else orange and black to show off your Dragon Spirit!