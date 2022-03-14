Clinton Strong Facebook image

Dragon fans urged to show some love as the boys head to State Tournament

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 65 Views

Supporters of the Clinton Dragon boys’ basketball team will be lining Main Street to cheer the boys on as their bus drives through Clinton on the way to the BlueCross Basketball Championship Tournament in Murfreesboro. 

Clinton Strong Facebook image

The celebration begins at 11:30 am, according to local education support and online group Clinton Strong, which encourages all Dragons fans to bring posters, Fat Heads of the players if you happen to have those lying around, and anything else orange and black to show off your Dragon Spirit! 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

XFS: Gragson breaks through after near misses to start the season

(MRN.com)  Noah Gragson started the year so close to winning but kept falling short. He …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.