CPD’s next “Coffee With A Cop” set for March 23rd

The Clinton Police Department has announced that its third “Coffee With A Cop” event of 2022 will be held on Wednesday, March 23rd, from 8 to 10 am at the Food City at 507 South Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

The CPD says that the first 25 visitors will get a free “Coffee with a Cop” Mug.

The first 25 visitors to the March 23rd Coffee With A Cop event get a free mug (CPD)



In its announcement of the next event, the CPD writes that, “engaging our community in public safety efforts is a top priority of the…department. We share the community’s concerns and make every effort to address them.”

Coffee With a Cope events allow police officers and community members come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

The previous editions of Coffee with a Cop so far in 2022 have been at Rusty Wallace Chevrolet and the Green McAdoo Cultural Center.