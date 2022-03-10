CPD: Shooting last week accidental, self-inflicted

Clinton Police have released more information about a shooting last week.

As we reported at the time, on Wednesday, March 2nd, just before 6:30 pm, officers were called to an address on Rolling Acres Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and made contact with a man now identified as 44-year-old Erman Harness, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He told officers that he had been shot in front of his residence but did not see who had fired the shots. Anderson County EMS transported Harness by ambulance to UT Medical Center, where he was released after being treated for his injury.

In a press release, the CPD noted that, after speaking with witnesses, “investigators discovered that Harness accidentally shot himself.”

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker expressed his gratitude to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force for “not only assisting the Clinton Police Department but the citizens of the City of Clinton as well.”

No charges will be filed, according to Chief Becker.