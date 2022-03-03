CPD investigating after man sustains gunshot wound to leg

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 130 Views

Clinton Police are investigating after a man was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Rolling Acres Lane in Clinton shortly before 7 pm Wednesday, and Anderson County EMS said on social media that a Clinton Police officer had applied a tourniquet to the leg of a male suffering from a single gunshot wound just before paramedics arrived.  The victim was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment. 

Clinton Police described the victim on Thursday morning as “uncooperative” and say that detectives worked through the night investigating the incident, and have obtained a search warrant for the mobile home where it is alleged to have occurred.

As soon as we have more information, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Park invites the public to help document the Smokies Most Wanted 

(GSMNP/DLiA press release)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Discover Life in America (DLiA), the nonprofit science research …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.