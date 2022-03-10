Clinton Spring Clean-Up Day April 4th

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

The city of Clinton’s Public Works Department will hold the annual Spring Clean-Up Day on Monday, April 4th.  This annual event traditionally starts on the first Monday of April, and this year is no exception.

On that day, Public Works crews will collect items normally not picked up during regular household garbage collection and take them to the landfill.  This is for household trash only, and no commercial items will be collected.

Residents should have their items for collection near their curb no later than 7 am, Monday, April 4th.  Items should not block streets or sidewalks, or access to things like utility poles, water meters, fire hydrants, or mailboxes. 

Crews will be able to pick up one time on each street and will not be able to come back for a second or late collection. 

Items for collection may include water heaters, stoves, mattresses, box springs, furniture, and appliances.

Crews will not be able to collect tires, building materials or remodeling debris, hazardous materials like paints, solvents, batteries and petroleum products, air conditioners, refrigerators, or freezers.

For more information, contact Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson at Dwayne6495@comcast.net or 865-457-6495.  You can also visit the city’s website at www.clintontn.net

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

CPD: Shooting last week accidental, self-inflicted

Clinton Police have released more information about a shooting last week. As we reported at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.