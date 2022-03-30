Clinch River Community School Spring Plant Sale

Spring has sprung in the greenhouse at the Clinch River Community School, and they will begin their annual Spring Plant Sale next week.

The plant sale begins on Monday, April 4th, and operating hours will be from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday.

They are able to accept exact cash and check, but cannot accept credit or debit cards. The Clinch River Community School is located up the hill behind Anderson County High School and the Anderson County Career and Technical Center. Once you get on campus, just follow the daisy trail!