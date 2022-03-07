Charlotte D. Maxwell, age 83, of Kingston

Charlotte D. Maxwell, age 83, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Signature Healthcare & Rehab Center in Spring City.  She was born January 5, 1939, in Radford, Virginia, and played basketball for the Radford Bobcats in earlier years.  She was a member of Radford Christian Church in Radford, Virginia.  Charlotte had worked as an office secretary/check-in clerk for Clover Creamery in Virginia.  She loved her grandchildren, enjoyed cooking, working crossword puzzles, and playing Yahtzee.  She was also an avid bowler.  Preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Thurman Akers; second husband, Hollis A. Maxwell; son, David Akers; parents, Harvey & Ruby DeHart; sister, Deryline Hamilton; step-son, Ray Maxwell; step-daughter, Judy Brown.

SURVIVORS

Children                                  Vickie Mills & husband, Larry of Harriman

                                                Melissa Nabors & husband, Mike of Harriman

Robbie Akers of Knoxville

Cheryl Norman of Kingston

Grandchildren                                    Jeremy Akers & wife, Ashley

                                                Justin Mills

Jennifer Fritsch & husband, Bryan

                                                Brandy Guinn & husband, Christopher

Sean Norman,

                                                Kayla Strange & husband, Cody

                                                Erika Smith & husband, Dillon

                                                Brenton Nabors, Lydia Nabors,

Olivia Akers

                                                Cody Akers & wife, Marlea

                                                Alexis Luna & husband, Joseph

Step-Children                          Linda Hill & husband, John of Rockwood

                                                Teresa Hinkley & husband, Jerry of VA

                                                Dorothy Maxwell of Sparta

                                                Glenda Brown of Oakdale

                                                Deb Hamby & husband, Wayne of Lancing

Several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren

Sisters                                     Louise Merrill of North Carolina, Peggy Osborne of Radford, VA

Sister-in-law                            Charlotte Boyd of Radford, VA

A host of extended family members and friends

A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

