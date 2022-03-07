Charlotte D. Maxwell, age 83, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Signature Healthcare & Rehab Center in Spring City. She was born January 5, 1939, in Radford, Virginia, and played basketball for the Radford Bobcats in earlier years. She was a member of Radford Christian Church in Radford, Virginia. Charlotte had worked as an office secretary/check-in clerk for Clover Creamery in Virginia. She loved her grandchildren, enjoyed cooking, working crossword puzzles, and playing Yahtzee. She was also an avid bowler. Preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Thurman Akers; second husband, Hollis A. Maxwell; son, David Akers; parents, Harvey & Ruby DeHart; sister, Deryline Hamilton; step-son, Ray Maxwell; step-daughter, Judy Brown.
SURVIVORS
Children Vickie Mills & husband, Larry of Harriman
Melissa Nabors & husband, Mike of Harriman
Robbie Akers of Knoxville
Cheryl Norman of Kingston
Grandchildren Jeremy Akers & wife, Ashley
Justin Mills
Jennifer Fritsch & husband, Bryan
Brandy Guinn & husband, Christopher
Sean Norman,
Kayla Strange & husband, Cody
Erika Smith & husband, Dillon
Brenton Nabors, Lydia Nabors,
Olivia Akers
Cody Akers & wife, Marlea
Alexis Luna & husband, Joseph
Step-Children Linda Hill & husband, John of Rockwood
Teresa Hinkley & husband, Jerry of VA
Dorothy Maxwell of Sparta
Glenda Brown of Oakdale
Deb Hamby & husband, Wayne of Lancing
Several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren
Sisters Louise Merrill of North Carolina, Peggy Osborne of Radford, VA
Sister-in-law Charlotte Boyd of Radford, VA
A host of extended family members and friends
A memorial service will be held at a later date.