Cecil Edward Altum, better known as “Eddie” age 58 of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home. Eddie was always a kind person and loved his family. He enjoyed just being around home, his friends, and loved motorcycles. Eddie was a super hard worker. He was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.
Eddie is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Altum.
He is survived by his father, Robert Altum of Clinton, TN; two sons, Steven Altum of AR, and Timothy Altum of Clinton, TN; brothers, James Altum of Oak Ridge, TN, and Bobby Altum of Clinton, TN; sister, Wendy Bishop and husband Eddie of Oak Ridge, TN; grandchildren, Rosey Light and Haleigh Collins; nieces and nephews, Caleb Altum, Gabrielle Altum, Caitlin Roberts, and Emily Roberts; special friends, Ronnie Carroll, Brian Dotson, Lynn Powers, Robert, Jamie, and Bob Ray.
Eddie’s family will receive his friends on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6 pm – 7 pm with his celebration of life to follow at 7 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Reverend Jim Ault will be officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.