CCSO nabs two in storage unit thefts

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 63 Views

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week on charges related to several thefts from a Jacksboro storage facility.

In a release, officials say deputies began investigating thefts from the storage facility on Mt. Paren Road in Jacksboro in early February after receiving numerous calls from victims.  During the course of that investigation, officers were able to view security camera footage showing one of the suspects picking the locks of units at the facility.  They also got another lead when several of the stolen items showed up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators spoke with Terry Lynn Vickery and Misti Shannon Rose Lambdin, both of whom reportedly confessed to the crimes.

Both were charged with theft of property over $10,000, and Vickery was also hit with two counts of burglary. 

The estimated value of the stolen items altogether came to over $17,000.  Items will be returned to their owners.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

State charges former Knox business owner with tax fraud

(TN Dept. of Revenue)  The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue say …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.