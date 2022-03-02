CCSO nabs two in storage unit thefts

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week on charges related to several thefts from a Jacksboro storage facility.

In a release, officials say deputies began investigating thefts from the storage facility on Mt. Paren Road in Jacksboro in early February after receiving numerous calls from victims. During the course of that investigation, officers were able to view security camera footage showing one of the suspects picking the locks of units at the facility. They also got another lead when several of the stolen items showed up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators spoke with Terry Lynn Vickery and Misti Shannon Rose Lambdin, both of whom reportedly confessed to the crimes.

Both were charged with theft of property over $10,000, and Vickery was also hit with two counts of burglary.

The estimated value of the stolen items altogether came to over $17,000. Items will be returned to their owners.