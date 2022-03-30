CCSO led on two-county chase

Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase that spanned two counties on Tuesday afternoon.

The CCSO says that deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported to have been stolen, but predictably, the driver did not stop and instead, led the authorities on a pursuit that resulted in several damaged law enforcement vehicles.  The vehicular pursuit came to an end in Claiborne County, where the driver jumped out of the car and fled on foot into a nearby field.

As of the time this report was filed, the suspect had not been apprehended and the authorities say that the suspect’s identity “remains unknown” at this time.

Several agencies, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are involved in the search and we will update you as developments warrant.

The CCSO release does not indicate any reported injuries.

