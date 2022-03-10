CCSO arrests man on warrants, drug charges

Jim Harris

A man wanted on warrants from two states was arrested Tuesday in Campbell County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lee Ball of Jellico had been sought for several months on outstanding warrants from both Tennessee and Kentucky, and on Tuesday, a deputy spotted him in a vehicle and performed a traffic stop.  According to a CCSO press release, he had recently come to the attention of local investigators after allegedly posting pictures of himself illegally possessing a weapon.

Following the traffic stop, deputies executed a search warrant at Ball’s home in Jellico, finding and recovering drugs—many of which appeared to be packaged for resale, weapons, and drug paraphernalia. 

Ball was taken into custody on the warrants as well as several drug-related charges and booked into the Campbell County Jail.

