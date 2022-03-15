Carolyn Sue Puckett Backus, age 77, of Kingston

Carolyn Sue Puckett Backus, age 77, of Kingston passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.  She was born November 16, 1944, in Decatur, Alabama.   She was a graduate of Roane County High School and received degrees from both Lincoln Memorial University and Bowling Green State University. Carolyn’s career was dedicated to educating and helping children as an elementary teacher and later a school psychologist for more than thirty-five years until retirement from Knox County Schools.  Carolyn was an avid reader and cherished traveling with her family and friends. She enjoyed working puzzles with a good cup of coffee and spending time with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, George Puckett, Sr. & Mamie Conn Puckett; brother, George Puckett, Jr.; son, Jonathan BackusShe is survived by her sons, Jason Backus & wife, Marcie of Richmond, Ku, Erick Backus of Kingston,    Robert Backus & wife, Heather of Kingston; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Robert Puckett & wife, Fran of Lenoir City, Don Puckett & wife, Sissie of Kingston; sister, Ann P. Branam & husband, Bob of Harriman; dear friends, Sandra Houston of Kingston and Martha Terrell of Knoxville; several extended family members and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

