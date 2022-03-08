Carl Reece Kesterson

Carl Reece Kesterson born Sept. 10, 1934, in Clinton TN was called home Monday, March 7th while surrounded by loved ones.   

Carl was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Acie Kesterson, and beloved son
Billy Kesterson, and beloved grandson Weston Mitchell, his two sisters Dorothea and Lougene Kesterson, and two brothers Curtis and Melvin Kesterson.     

He is survived by the Love of his life, Nola Juanita Kesterson.

Children: Bobby and Danielle Kesterson, Resa Kesterson, Deborah, Richard and Amy Krause, Karri and Eugene McKamey,  Angela and Dennis Pemberton, and three stepchildren.   

Grandchildren: Traci and Ron Meredith, Lauren and Jason Webber, Joseph and Mandy Richard, Miranda Stout, and Tyler Dishman.   

Great-grandchildren: Michaela, Kaden and Briley Webber, Brandon Stout, Leighton McKamey, Destini Morgan, Demi Moore, Ryan, Kasen, and Camden Richard.   

Great-great grandchildren: Taylor Mitchell, Tyson and Dawson Stout, and Dylanie Traverse.     

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March, 12th, at 1 pm at Clinton First Wesleyan Church.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

