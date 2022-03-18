• Mallory Rosenfeld, Campbell County Administrator of Election receives her certification (Submitted)

Campbell election admin among those newly-certified by the state

On March 11, 2022, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recognized Campbell, Gibson, Jackson, and Sevier County administrators of elections for passing the Tennessee State Election Commission’s Certification Exam. 
The newly certified election administrators are:

  • Mallory Rosenfeld, Campbell County Administrator of Election
  • Emily Brown, Gibson County Administrator of Election
  • Drew McMillan, Jackson County Administrator of Election
  • Nathan B. Whaley, Sevier County Administrator of Elections

“I hope Tennesseans will join me in congratulating these administrators on this outstanding achievement,” said Secretary Hargett. “The residents of Campbell, Gibson, Jackson, and Sevier counties can now have even more confidence that their local administrator is using best practices to run elections according to state law.”

The Administrator of Elections Certification Exam, given by the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections, is a rigorous, closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

Mallory Rosenfeld, Drew McMillan and Nathan B. Whaley passed the certification exam in March 2022. Emily Brown passed the exam in September 2021. By passing this exam, each administrator demonstrated the level of knowledge and understanding required to successfully run county elections in Tennessee.

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. 

“I applaud Mallory, Emily, Drew and Nathan for their hard work and commitment to prepare for this exam,” said Coordinator Goins. “Tennessee is fortunate to have public servants of this caliber who have demonstrated their dedication to the election process.”

For more information about the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam or elections in Tennessee, visit sos.tn.gov/elections or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

