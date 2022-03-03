Monday, deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Jellico Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Harlan Avenue in Jellico. According to a press release, inside the residence of Robert Antwon Johnson investigators found what was described only as a “large quantity of narcotics” and over $90,000 in cash.
Johnson was arrested on drug and weapons charges and taken to the Campbell County Jail.
Campbell authorities seize $90+K, drugs
Monday, deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Jellico Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Harlan Avenue in Jellico. According to a press release, inside the residence of Robert Antwon Johnson investigators found what was described only as a “large quantity of narcotics” and over $90,000 in cash.