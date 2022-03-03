Campbell authorities seize $90+K, drugs

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 65 Views

Monday, deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Jellico Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Harlan Avenue in Jellico. According to a press release, inside the residence of Robert Antwon Johnson investigators found what was described only as a “large quantity of narcotics” and over $90,000 in cash. 
Johnson was arrested on drug and weapons charges and taken to the Campbell County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDOT announces ‘Rapid Hire’ event for positions in Anderson, Knox, other counties

Next week, TDOT has announced it will be holding a “Rapid Hire” event in Pigeon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.