Bulla Maie Vickery, age 84

Jim Harris 41 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Bulla Maie Vickery, age 84, passed away at NHC of Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, March 26th, 2022. Bulla was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She loved going to church, cooking, sewing, doing yard work, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Bulla is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lillie McGill; husband, William Vickery; sons, Charles M. Vickery, William Arnold Vickery, and Lawrence R. Vickery; brothers, Paul McGill and Conley McGill.

She is survived by her son, Micky Vickery and wife Barbara of Clinton, TN; brothers, James “Doc” McGill and wife Helen of Clinton, TN, Oscar Clyde McGill of Michigan; sisters, Etta Daugherty of Heiskell, TN, and Maudie “Mutt” Robinson of Michigan; life partner, Mitchel Holden; step-granddaughter Megan Franse; great-grandchildren, Braxton Holden, Michael Anthony Riner, and Katlynn Nichole Riner; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda Wilson, Loretta Mustin, Jack and Brenda Shelton; special companion “Buddy”.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. Rev. Matthew Thompson will be officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the TN Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

