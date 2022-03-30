Briceville fire station project finally moving forward

Officials with the Anderson County government have announced that the much-anticipated, but oft-delayed construction of a new fire station for the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is ready to finally move forward.

In the fall of 2019, local, state, and federal officials came together in Briceville to celebrate the awarding of an $80,700 grant from the USDA Rural Development for the project. At the time, a $74,200 low-interest loan and a $30,000 match from the county government coupled with the grant were expected to pay for the project in its entirety.

However, as a press release from County Mayor Terry Frank’s office points out, the pandemic hit and the project was delayed by other factors such as market disruptions that affected companies bidding on the contract to construct the new fire hall, the dreaded “supply chain” issues that caused “massive cost spikes” and forced officials to scale back the project, seek new bids, and find a way to make up an estimated $75,000 shortfall that the Mayor writes “did not go away.”

Last summer, the Anderson County Commission approved a request from the Briceville VFD for $75,000 to make up the funding gap needed to get the project done. To help balance the books, the Briceville Fire Department, which like all other fire agencies in the county receives an annual appropriation of $27,500, agreed to reduce its annual contribution from the county to $5000 for each of the next 15 years.

Officials have not announced a timetable for the completion of the new fire station.

You can read the mayor’s announcement below.

(AC Mayor’s press release) It has been a long time coming, but the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is ready to proceed with construction of a new fire hall.

In late September 2019, officials from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development gathered in Briceville to announce a grant to the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department for $80,700 and a loan of $74,200, along with a county match of $30,000 to make the dream of a new station a reality.

On hand were then USDA Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy and then USDA Area Director for Rural Development Joe Woody, along with Anderson County Commissioners Shain Vowell and Tim Isbel, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, County Mayor Terry Frank, Greg Campbell from Design Innovation Architects, Fire Chief Jamie Brewster and numerous volunteers from the Fire Department as well as members of the BVFD Board. A lot of people were thanked that day – from Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and State Representative John Ragan to “boots on the ground” hard work by Ashley Nelson from USDA Rural Development.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the project hit several snags. Market disruptions affected bidders; supply chain issues created massive cost spikes and forced reworking of the project; scaling back, new bids – and also, the need to close a funding gap for price increases that did not go away.

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners stepped forward to help with the $75,000 funding gap needed to get the project done. In June 2021, several members of the Briceville VFD attended Anderson County’s Budget Committee meeting to support a request for County Commission to assist with the funding gap.

Annually, each county fire agency receives an appropriation of $27,500 to aid fire response throughout the county. BVFD agreed to reduce its annual county appropriation $5,000 for the next 15 years. Not only did the Budget Committee approve the request, but there was a unanimous vote from County Commission to get this project over the finish line.

“Final details have been difficult to wrap up with rapid market changes, but we’re excited and very thankful we’re finally there,” Briceville Fire Chief Jamie Brewster said.

“This assistance to the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is an acknowledgement from all the agencies involved of the importance of all volunteer fire departments to our rural communities,” said Shain Vowell, District 4 County Commissioner who, along with Tim Isbel, represents the Briceville community. “I am proud to be a small part of the life-saving work of these brave and self-sacrificing men and women,” Vowell said.

“I appreciate everybody involved with this very worthwhile project,” Isbel said. “From the support of County Commission and all the support from Mayor Frank and our state legislators, it’s all very much appreciated by this community. The residents of the Briceville community deserve this, as well as the fire department board and volunteers who have a deep dedication for community service. It’s so well deserved and exciting to finally see this happen,” Isbel added.

Leadership at the USDA has changed. USDA Rural Development Area Specialist Kirk Morris is now seeing the project through completion. Donations to Briceville VFD can be sent to PO Box 238, Briceville, TN 37710.