Boys hit the road to “The ‘Boro” for BlueCross Basketball Championship Tournament

The Clinton Dragons departed Monday, bound for the BlueCross Boys’ Basketball Championship Tournament at MTSU’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

Fans were encouraged to line the streets and display their support for the state-bound Dragons both in the physical and the digital worlds as they headed through downtown on their way out of town.

The Dragons will begin play in their first State Tournament since 2004 on Wednesday morning in the first game of the day. WYSH will have live coverage of the Quarterfinal Round match-up with the Jackson South Side Hawks, beginning with a brief pregame show at 10:45 am EDT, followed by the 11 am tipoff on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

Jackson South Side comes into this game with the confidence of having been here before, namely last season when they finished as runners-up to Greeneville in the Class 2A Tournament. Not only did JSS move up to Class 3A with reclassification this season, so did Greeneville, and the Green Devils have also returned to familiar territory, sitting on the other side of the 3A bracket.

The Hawks are 23-3 and won the District 12 Championship over Jackson North Side, but lost in a rematch in the Region 6 Championship Game. Jackson South Side won on the road over MLK to secure a return trip to Murfreesboro, while Jackson North Side also won its Sectional Round game and punched its ticket back to State, where, while in Class AAA a year ago, they finished as runners-up to Ridgeway. Jackson North Side (20-7) faces Greeneville (28-6) in a Quarterfinal Round Game on Tuesday night.

Jackson South Side is led by Mr. Basketball Finalist Ericko Sain II, who averages 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, as well as three blocks per game. The Hawks are in search of their second state championship, and first since winning it all back in 2014. Including last season, they have finished as state runners-up on three separate occasions.

Clinton comes in 28-4, and in search of the school’s first-ever state basketball championship in its fifth overall appearance. Their last appearance was in 2004 when they lost to Bradley Central in the quarterfinals, 61-46.

Again, WYSH’s coverage from Murfreesboro begins Wednesday, March 16th at 10:45 am, with tipoff set for 11 am Eastern Time on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.