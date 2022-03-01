Bowling, family donate to ACHS, CHS Special Ed

(Submitted) This past week, Victoria Bowling and the Bowling Family made a donation to the Special Education Departments at Anderson County High School and Clinton High School to assist them with providing enriching opportunities for these students. This donation will be split between the two schools.

Victoria presented the donation to ACHS Athletic Director Gary Terry and Connect Academy Staff Member Ben Cantrell, stating, “Anderson County High School and Clinton High School are two of the best schools in our state. Our Special Education students are so awesome and they deserve to be celebrated. There is no limit to what they can accomplish if we encourage, help provide opportunities and support them. I am honored to be able to give back and make a positive difference.”