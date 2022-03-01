Donation from Victoria Bowling to Benefit Special Education Departments at ACHS and CHS

Bowling, family donate to ACHS, CHS Special Ed

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 462 Views

(Submitted)  This past week, Victoria Bowling and the Bowling Family made a donation to the Special Education Departments at Anderson County High School and Clinton High School to assist them with providing enriching opportunities for these students. This donation will be split between the two schools.

Victoria presented the donation to ACHS Athletic Director Gary Terry and Connect Academy Staff Member Ben Cantrell, stating, “Anderson County High School and Clinton High School are two of the best schools in our state. Our Special Education students are so awesome and they deserve to be celebrated. There is no limit to what they can accomplish if we encourage, help provide opportunities and support them. I am honored to be able to give back and make a positive difference.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ACSO in search of Corrections Officers

If you are interested in beginning a career in law enforcement, the Anderson County Sheriff’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.