Bowlin promoted to brigadier general

Col. John “Brad” Bowlin was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony held at the Mt. Carmel National Guard Armory, March 6. Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, presided over the promotion ceremony.

“I cannot think of a better officer for this promotion than Brad,” Holmes said. “His numerous deployments, key assignments, and leadership ability have prepared him well for this new level of responsibility and I know he will excel at it.”

On Oct. 21, 2021, Bowlin was appointed as the Assistant Division Commander – Operations, for the Texas National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division. As the first Tennessee National Guardsman to hold this position, he is now responsible for the training and operations of the 36th Infantry Division and its eight subordinate brigades from Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee.

“Bowlin is a talented combat leader and has been representing Tennessee well in this new position,” said Holmes. “As a former commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, he knows what is needed to operate at the division level.”

In October of 2020, Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Knoxville, aligned with Texas’ 36th Infantry Division, headquartered in Austin, Texas, for training and possible future deployments under the U.S. Army’s division alignment plan. The purpose is to better prepare National Guard units to deploy and fight in large-scale ground combat operations. Bowlin is the first Tennessee Guardsman to serve on the 36th Infantry Division’s command team.

“I’m grateful to my friends, family, and fellow Soldiers who made it here today,” said Bowlin during the ceremony. “I owe it to each of you for the continued support you provided throughout my military career that led me to today. I truly appreciate everyone’s trust and confidence in this new role I’ve begun.”

In 1986, Bowlin began his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Army as a cavalry scout. He was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas, and then served with the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. In 1990, he joined the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Troop F, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Bristol. He then commissioned as an Armor Officer in 1992 through Tennessee’s Officer Candidate School.

Over his career, Bowlin served in multiple command and staff positions to include Armor Platoon Leader, Scout Platoon Leader, Cavalry Troop Commander, Reconnaissance Squadron Operations Officer, Squadron Executive Officer, Regimental Chief of Operations, Regimental Executive Officer, and Regimental Commander. He deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and also served in Germany, Korea, Bulgaria, and Central Africa.

Bowlin is from Bristol and currently living in Dandridge.