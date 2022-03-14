BlueCross Girls’ Basketball Tournament concludes, Bearden wins first state title

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

BLUECROSS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS—GIRLS

SEMIFINALS, FRIDAY 3/11/22

3A: Jackson South Side 49 Page 46…Upperman 45 Creek Wood 44

4A: Bearden 74 Beech 55…Farragut 65 Cookeville 53

1A: Wayne County 76 Dresden 55…McKenzie 58 Gleason 46

CHAMPIONSHIPS, SATURDAY 3/12/22

2A: Westview 47 York Institute 37…Westview (34-1) wins its second state championship, and first since 1996.

3A: Upperman 48 Jackson South Side 43…Upperman (32-5) wins its third state title and first since winning back-to-back championships in 2017-18.

4A: Bearden 52 Farragut 34…Bearden (36-3) wins its first state championship, while Farragut ended its season with a 28-7 record and the program’s first trip to the State Tournament.

1A: McKenzie 46 Wayne County 42…McKenzie (31-2) wins its first state championship.

For a complete recap of last week’s tournament, follow this link.