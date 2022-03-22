Billy Dwight Bunch, age 69

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 107 Views

Billy Dwight Bunch, age 69, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, March 20th, 2022. Billy enjoyed wrestling, going to Gatlinburg, watching westerns, and he was a fan of the Atlanta Braves. Above all, Billy loved his daughter, Holly, dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Estelle Bunch; wife, Donna Bunch; brother, Johnny Howard Bunch.

Billy is survived by his daughter, Holly Ward of Clinton, TN; sister, Becky Horton and husband Sam of Waynesboro, TN; grandson, Cayden York.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

