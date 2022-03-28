Betty L. Miller Leake, age 87 of Powell, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born November 21, 1934 in Devonia, TN to the late Austin and Thelma Miller. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew G. Leake and sister, Billie Miller Wilson & her husband TJ.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Baber & husband George; grandson, Matthew Baber & wife Lori of Maryville; great grandson, Kaine Baber; nephews, Tom Wilson & wife Linda of Oak Ridge and James Wilson & wife Joann of Clinton.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

