Betty Jean Powers, age 84

Betty Jean Powers, age 84, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed flower gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Marie Cox; sons, Darrell Powers and Michael Powers; daughter, Kathy Powers; brothers, Don Cox and Johnny Cox; sister, Gearldine Cox; granddaughter, Ginger Powers.

Betty is survived by her sons, Randy Powers of Clinton, TN and James Archie Powers of Clinton, TN; brother, Jay Cox; sisters, Gertrude Smith of Clinton, TN and Linda Huling and husband Benny of Lafollette, TN; grandchildren, Kristi Overbay, Mikkah Powers, James Powers, AJ Powers, Payton Powers, Brittany Powers, Samantha Powers, along with five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Betty’s funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dan Hatmaker officiating. The interment will follow the funeral service at Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

