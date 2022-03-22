Benny Elkins, age 79, of Claxton, left this earthly home to be in his Heavenly Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home. He was born in Andersonville, TN on July 6, 1942, to the late Robert and Mossie Allred Elkins. Benny was in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969, then went on to work at Y-12 for 29 years. Benny married his beloved wife of 51 years on November 27, 1970. He was a member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Benny is preceded in death by, sister, Wilma Jean Owens, and brother, James C Elkins

Survived by, wife, Brenda Elkins; daughters, Pamela Michelle Elkins-Williamson; brothers, Duane (Shirley) Elkins; sister, Sara Elkins (Don); grandchildren, Zachary Williamson, Robert Williamson, and James Williamson; beloved Yorkie, Bella; beloved mountain Cur, Zeke. Many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Tom Aiken. Benny’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden in Claxton on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM. www.holleygamble.com

