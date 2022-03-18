Beloved SRO to retire, accept job with L.E.A.D. program

(ACSO/ACS social media announcement) ACSO and the Anderson County Schools will be having a joint public retirement reception for Corporal Kim Lay at Anderson County High School on March 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. She will be retiring with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on March 31st. She has accepted a new position with the organization, Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.) She will serve as their Vice President of Training. Corporal Lay brought the L.E.A.D. program to Anderson County and has been recognized nationwide for the work she has done in the lives of our youth. She was awarded the National L.E.A.D. Office of the Year in 2019. She is widely credited for the growth and success of this amazing program.

ACSD Corp. Kim Lay (Photo by ACSD)



Corporal Lay began her law enforcement career in 2001 as a Corrections Deputy and later served as a Jail Administrator. She followed her dreams of serving as a patrol deputy and a school resource officer. Corporal Lay joined ACSO in 2010 and joined the SRO unit in 2011. This path led her to becoming a K-9 Deputy in our schools. She was the handler and caretaker of the wildly popular K-9 Al until his passing. She currently is the handler for K-9 Max. Max will be joining Corporal Lay in her retirement.