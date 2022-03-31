BBB: Roane County firefighters busy overnight

Firefighters in Roane County were also busy overnight, according to Dudley Evans of our partners at BBB-TV.

One wildfire on Bowman Bend Road was described as the largest of just one of several blazes, one of which threatened, but did not damage, a residence on Highland Way. Local crews were aided by personnel from the state Division of Forestry, and along with a little help from Mother Nature in the form of some rain, had that one under control about 90 minutes after the arrival.

BBB reports that fire crews had some trouble responding to a wildfire in East Roane County as a large tree had fallen and blocked all of Highway 70 for a time. Numerous other trees were downed as well on area backroads, a theme that occurred throughout East Tennessee on Wednesday and into the overnight hours.

Two separate fires were reported about the same time at approximately 2 am when crews responding to Crabtree Hollow Road found that a power line had fallen and sparked a fire in the woods. The second fire was reported on Salem Valley Road, and officials said that both were under control within an hour and a half, and they too had been hampered by several downed trees along several rural roads.

For more on the fires and the storm damage in Roane County, visit www.bbbtv12.com.