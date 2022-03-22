BBB: Jenkins tapped to succeed LaFall

The Roane County School Board met in a special called session on Monday night, during which members voted not to hire an outside search firm to help look for a new Director of Schools.

Dr. Ladonna McFall

Dr. Ladonna McFall recently announced her retirement, effective at the end of the current academic year. According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Board voted 7 to 3 to forego engaging a search firm and instead, choose her successor from someone already working in the school system.

The Board voted to enter into negotiations with longtime school employee Russell Jenkins after rejecting a proposal to appoint an interim director and form a search committee.

Board Chairman Sam Cox will be tasked with working with Jenkins on a four-year contract and then bring back the agreement to the full board for a vote in a future special called session. Jenkins has spent the last 26 years in the Roane County School system and currently serves in the Central Office as a “key assistant” to Dr. McFall. He also has classroom and on-site school administrative experience in the system.

Russell Jenkins