Anderson Mayor named to statewide panel by Gov. Lee

(AC Government press release) Governor Bill Lee recently appointed Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank to the Volunteer Tennessee Commission as a representative of local government.

“Anderson County is filled with many people who regularly volunteer their time, talents, and resources to improve the quality of life in our community,” Mayor Frank said. “I sincerely thank Governor Lee for appointing me to serve on the Volunteer Tennessee Commission where I hope to learn and contribute. I hope to share volunteerism ideas learned from people in our community, and also bring back ideas that can take us further, and bring us closer as a community.”

The Mayor’s appointment to the Volunteer Tennessee Commission is effectively immediately and runs through December 31, 2022, according to the Governor’s letter.

Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member bipartisan board appointed by the Governor to oversee Americorps and service-learning programs in the state. The organization’s mission is to encourage volunteerism and community service among the citizens of Tennessee. To learn more, visit https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/volunteer-tennessee.html/.