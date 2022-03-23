ACSO investigating shooting in Rocky Top

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 171 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday evening at Nelson’s Concrete in Rocky Top.

The ACSO says that Deputy Stephen Carroll responded to a call about suspicious activity near the business shortly before 6:30 pm and made contact with a man matching a description of the suspicious individual, later identified as 37-year-old James Ivey.  Carroll placed Ivey into custody on a pair of outstanding warrants, according to a media release.

A short time later, Carroll and several other deputies responded to the concrete plant, located on Wiley Cemetery Lane, on a report of a shooting, and made contact with the business owner.  He told deputies that he had spotted an individual inside one of the buildings on the property who had “charged after him multiple times,” according to the ACSO.  He said that he had fired his weapon at the unidentified man, but was not sure if he had struck him as the man fled the scene.

Sheriff’s K9 Weasel was deployed and soon came across a man identified as Jeremy Strong lying by the side of the railroad tracks next to the plant with two gunshot wounds. 

Deputies rendered medical aid until Anderson County EMS personnel arrived on the scene.  Strong was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR medical helicopter and, according to the ACSO release, was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

While it is unclear if the suspicious person report and the shooting are connected, the ACSO says that the Criminal Investigations Division is working to determine exactly what happened. 

Ivey was taken to the Anderson County Jail and, according to jail records, was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

We will continue to update this story for you as developments warrant.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORAU’s Education Grants program returns for ’22

Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) is re-launching its Education Grants program for 2022 and expanding the program …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.