ACSO in search of Corrections Officers

Jim Harris 10 hours ago

If you are interested in beginning a career in law enforcement, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with you.

This Thursday, March 3rd, and next Tuesday, March 8th, there will be a Job Fair for individuals interested in a position as a Corrections Officer at the Anderson County Detention Facility.  Each day, the job fair will begin at 8 am, and officials will be processing applications and administering the civil service exam to eligible applicants on-site. 

The Job Fair will continue until the final application is processed, according to the ACSO, which says that applicants will need to bring in a copy of their high school diploma or GED and a copy of their DD214, if applicable.

If you have any questions or want a digital copy of the application, please email Lt. Zach Allen at zallen@tnacso.net.

