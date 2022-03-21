AC DA awarded grant for Crime Victims Candlelight Vigil and Resource Fair

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark has announced that his office has received a grant from the US Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) to promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services during the upcoming National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

According to a press release, the funding will be used to promote a Crime Victims Candlelight Vigil and Resource Fair on April 30th in Anderson County as a community awareness project. The project is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which this year is set for April 24th through the 30th.

First designated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is observed annually to promote awareness of the wide range of rights and services available to people who have been victims of crime. This year’s theme is “Rights, access, equity for all victims.”

The Anderson County Crime Victims Candlelight Vigil and Resource Fair was one of 50 such events to be recommended for funding by the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators (NAVAA) and was then selected by the OVC from applications that came in from across the nation.

In the release, Clark writes, “The support from NAVAA and OVC for our…activities will help us help crime victims.”

For more information about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, visit www.ovc.gov.