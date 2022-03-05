5-County Alzheimer’s Walk Saturday in Clinton

The Five-County Alzheimer’s Walk is coming to downtown Clinton this Saturday, April 2nd, and everyone is invited to come out and participate.

Put on by Alzheimer’s Tennessee, all money raised during these annual events will be used locally in the search for a cure and to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

Festivities begin on Saturday in Historic Downtown Clinton at 9 am with registration, entertainment by local family bluegrass band the Tenos, photographs, food, and the opening of the kids’ and pets’ fun areas.

At 10 am, opening ceremonies will take place and door prize winners will be announced.

The ribbon will be cut at 11 am and the Walk will begin immediately after, working its way through the Historic Eagle Bend Neighborhood.

For more information on Saturday’s 5-County Walk in Clinton, follow this link.