Yager introduces bill to address school staffing shortages

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 36 Views

(Sen. Yager press release)  Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) filed Senate Bill 2702 to help school districts across Tennessee address ongoing staffing challenges. The bill would allow retired members of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) to be reemployed as a K-12 teacher, K-12 substitute teacher, or as a K-12 bus driver without the loss or suspension of the retired member’s TCRS benefits.

“This issue was brought to my attention by local school directors. Working with the Tennessee Department of Treasury, we’ve come up with a solution to help the schools in my district and across Tennessee,” said Sen. Yager. “Teachers, substitute teachers and bus drivers are especially needed and many retirees are ready and willing to help. This bill will remove the barriers to making that happen.” 

Currently, some retired members of TCRS can return to work but only for a maximum of 120 days. This bill would remove that limit as long as each retiree that participates is 60 or more days past their retirement date.

