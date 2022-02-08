Samantha Anne Hendley (ACDF booking photo)

Woman arrested in 2014 slaying of husband

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 129 Views

Monday, the TBI announced the arrest of a Harriman woman in connection to the 2014 shooting death of her husband in Oak Ridge.

On December 8th, 2014, Oak Ridge Police were called to the Rolling Hills apartment complex and found 29-year-old Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher, Jr. dead from a gunshot wound on the couch.  District Attorney General Dave Clark requested assistance from the TBI, and their agents worked alongside Oak Ridge Police detectives to investigate the shooting.

During the course of the over-seven-year-long investigation, investigators identified Thrasher’s wife, the now-35-year-old Samantha Anne Hendley, as a person of interest.  Last week, the Anderson County grand jury indicted Hendley on one count of first-degree murder, and Monday, she was arrested by TBI agents at her home in Harriman, and taken to the Anderson County Jail.

As of this morning (February 8th), she remained in custody on a $1 million bond.

Thrasher, a former intern for our partners at BBB-TV, left behind two children the couple shared.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Watch out when buying a new car

(TDCI press release)  With tax season in full swing, Tennessee consumers who have been waiting …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.