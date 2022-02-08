Woman arrested in 2014 slaying of husband

Monday, the TBI announced the arrest of a Harriman woman in connection to the 2014 shooting death of her husband in Oak Ridge.

On December 8th, 2014, Oak Ridge Police were called to the Rolling Hills apartment complex and found 29-year-old Thomas Steven “T.S.” Thrasher, Jr. dead from a gunshot wound on the couch. District Attorney General Dave Clark requested assistance from the TBI, and their agents worked alongside Oak Ridge Police detectives to investigate the shooting.

During the course of the over-seven-year-long investigation, investigators identified Thrasher’s wife, the now-35-year-old Samantha Anne Hendley, as a person of interest. Last week, the Anderson County grand jury indicted Hendley on one count of first-degree murder, and Monday, she was arrested by TBI agents at her home in Harriman, and taken to the Anderson County Jail.

As of this morning (February 8th), she remained in custody on a $1 million bond.

Thrasher, a former intern for our partners at BBB-TV, left behind two children the couple shared.