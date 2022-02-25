‘Weed Wrangle’ volunteer opportunities at state parks on March 5th

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

(Submitted) Tennessee State Parks invite Tennesseans to participate March 5 in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces. 

The state has 32 state parks participating. State and community experts in invasive weed management will supervise the removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces to combat invasive species. 

Examples of the efforts in the Weed Wrangle this year include Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park where volunteers will remove invasive English ivy along the park’s historic riverfront trail. At Paris Landing State Park, the group will remove several invasive plant and tree species from the Camp Hazlewood wildflower trail. At Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, volunteers will remove invasive species from planters and the butterfly garden. 

Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate work clothing, including proper footwear, and bring gloves if they have them, along with sunscreen, water and snacks. 

Details for each of the participating parks can be found at this link.

The Weed Wrangle may be used by Tennessee Promise students for community service credit.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

International Festival returns to Children’s Museum

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, WYSH news partner)  Flamenco, Irish, and Greek dancers will be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.