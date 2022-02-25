‘Weed Wrangle’ volunteer opportunities at state parks on March 5th

(Submitted) Tennessee State Parks invite Tennesseans to participate March 5 in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces.

The state has 32 state parks participating. State and community experts in invasive weed management will supervise the removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces to combat invasive species.

Examples of the efforts in the Weed Wrangle this year include Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park where volunteers will remove invasive English ivy along the park’s historic riverfront trail. At Paris Landing State Park, the group will remove several invasive plant and tree species from the Camp Hazlewood wildflower trail. At Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, volunteers will remove invasive species from planters and the butterfly garden.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate work clothing, including proper footwear, and bring gloves if they have them, along with sunscreen, water and snacks.

Details for each of the participating parks can be found at this link.

The Weed Wrangle may be used by Tennessee Promise students for community service credit.