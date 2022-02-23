Wednesday morning tractor-trailer mishap snarls traffic on I-75

UPDATE: As of 10:40 am, traffic remained backed up for several miles. The TDOT Smartway website does not currently have an estimate as to when the scene may be cleared and all lanes of travel back open.

An accident involving a pair of tractor-trailers tied up traffic on I-75 South Wednesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident itself, and we have reached out for the preliminary accident report.  However, we can tell you that the crash happened shortly before 8 am just south of Exit 122, the Clinton/Norris exit.  One of the trucks was carrying metal in its trailer, some of which spilled into the lanes of travel, according to Clinton Fire Chief Archie Brummitt.  That forced delays while the metal was collected.  At least one of the trucks was leaking oil or fuel, and TDOT crews were set to respond to address that.

The driver of one of the trucks was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.  Reports that the tractor-trailers had caught fire turned out to be erroneous, with officials telling WYSH that any “smoke” seen by passing motorists was instead steam from a broken radiator.

One lane of I-75 South was reopened a little before 9 am.

