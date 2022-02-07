VITA to open in Oak Ridge this week

The Oak Ridge Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Center will open on Tuesday.

The VITA program is an Internal Revenue Service initiative to help taxpayers by providing trained volunteers to prepare and electronically file individual tax returns at no cost to the taxpayers.

The Oak Ridge VITA program will again be housed at the United Way Offices at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge. Hours are from 1:30 to 6 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 am to 12:30 pm on Saturdays.

The office is staffed entirely by IRS certified volunteers-preparers, greeters, and computer experts. The United Way of Anderson County provides funds for software and provides office space.

COVID-19 protocols that were instituted for the past two tax season will be in place again this year. VITA tax preparers will not meet in person with taxpayers, but they will prepare taxes and communicate by telephone with taxpayers as needed. Taxpayers simply need to bring their materials to the United Way office, where greeters will help assure that all materials needed are included.

Taxpayers must bring photo identification, a copy of last year’s return, Social Security cards for all people listed on the return (including dependents), health coverage forms, all relevant income forms (W-2s, 1099s (miscellaneous, interest and dividend statements), Social Security annual statements, unemployment statements), and documentation for daycare, education, and any other expenses that may be part of itemized deductions, if the taxpayer has sufficient deductions to itemize rather than use the standard deduction.

For the 2021 income tax year, the IRS will again allow a charitable deduction of up to $300 per taxpayer ($600 for married filing jointly) using the standard deduction for documented cash (or check) contributions made to IRS recognized charitable organizations. Taxpayers should be prepared to provide proof of the cash contribution.