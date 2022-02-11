UT’s Mobile Mammography Unit coming to Clinton

(Submitted, County Mayor’s office)  Ladies, is it time for your annual mammogram? 

The mobile mammography unit from UT Medical Center will provide breast screenings in the parking lot at the Anderson County Senior Center located at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton on Thursday, February 17th, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Appointments are required, and can be scheduled by calling the UT Breast Health Outreach Program at (865) 839-7416, or by sending an e-mail to Lking@utmck.edu

Insurance will be filed for each participant, but women age 40 and older who do not have insurance can call (865) 839-7416 to qualify for a free mammogram. 

The criteria for a screening mammogram include:

  • Women should be age 40 and older;
  • have no current breast health problems (lump, pain, nipple discharge, burning);
  • no personal history of breast cancer;
  • and at least one year since your last screening mammogram. 

It is recommended to wait four weeks after your last COVID-19 vaccination or booster, due to a possible side effect of the vaccine that can cause swollen lymph nodes, which can result in being recalled for diagnostic testing.

