US Education Secretary to stop in Volunteer State

(US Education Department press release) This week, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will travel to Tennessee to highlight his priorities for the Department and listen to the needs of students, educators, and school communities on the ground.

According to an announcement from the federal Education Department, on Thursday, Secretary Cardona will join a roundtable conversation with rural students and education advocates in Hartsville in Trousdale County to discuss the specific concerns of rural communities.

Later in the day, Cardona will join the School Superintendents Association (AASA) National Conference on Education for what the Department calls a fireside chat regarding the resources provided to schools through the American Rescue Plan.

On Friday, the Secretary will visit Tennessee State University in Nashville, where he will host a roundtable discussion on efforts to address teacher shortages, ways to strengthen a diverse and qualified teacher pipeline, and Tennessee’s efforts to expand its Grow Your Own program.