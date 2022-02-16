US Education Secretary to stop in Volunteer State

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

(US Education Department press release) This week, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will travel to Tennessee to highlight his priorities for the Department and listen to the needs of students, educators, and school communities on the ground.

According to an announcement from the federal Education Department, on Thursday, Secretary Cardona will join a roundtable conversation with rural students and education advocates in Hartsville in Trousdale County to discuss the specific concerns of rural communities.

Later in the day, Cardona will join the School Superintendents Association (AASA) National Conference on Education for what the Department calls a fireside chat regarding the resources provided to schools through the American Rescue Plan.

On Friday, the Secretary will visit Tennessee State University in Nashville, where he will host a roundtable discussion on efforts to address teacher shortages, ways to strengthen a diverse and qualified teacher pipeline, and Tennessee’s efforts to expand its Grow Your Own program.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Community Resource, Job Fair for ‘justice-involved’ individuals

The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Maryville Field Office is teaming up with the American …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.